LG Harmony 4 With Dual-Camera Module Launched: Specifications & Pricing

LG has launched a new smartphone called - the Harmony 4 in the US market. In terms of appearance and specifications, the phone is similar to the LG K40S which was launched in August 2019. However, there are some changes in the features.

The phone carries a price tag of $139 (approximately Rs. 10,100) for the US market. It is offered in a single Titan color and 32GB storage variant. The new device can be purchased through the country's Cricket Wireless site. However, it is not yet known when the global variant of the Harmony 4 will be launched.

LG Harmony 4 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the LG Harmony 4 packs with a 6.1-inch FullVision HD+ display. It measures 156.21 x 74.168 x 8.636mm dimensions. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor under the rear camera. The company claims that the metal frame on the end of the phone protects it from damage.

Coming to the software, it is loaded with Android 10 OS. For battery, the device packs a 3,500 mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of talk time. The device gets power from the unnamed octa-core processor which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated microSD card.

For imaging, the device has a dual camera setup at the backside which includes a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The cameras of the handset are bestowed inside a pill-shaped camera setup. For selfies and video calling, the device features an 8MP front-facing camera. For connectivity options, the LG Harmony 4 features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port for charging.

The LG Harmony 4 comes with a 6.1-inch FullVision HD + large display and the metal frame of the phone gives it a stylish look. If it has a dual camera, the camera setup seems quite impressive.

