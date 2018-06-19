LG has a lot in store for 2018: What to expect?

LG may not be the most popular brand in the smartphone industry, but it sure does launch more Android smartphones compared to other brands.

The company launches smartphones ranging budgets segment to high-end products. LG is known to push a number of phones that cater to different demographics. Well, keeping up with these launches is tough, so here's a list of phones that the company has launched, and will be launching.

Already launched



LG V35 ThinQ



LG unveiled its V35 ThinQ without much fanfare. The smartphone series has now moved to Snapdragon 845 chipset. The smartphone borrows most of its design elements from the V30S ThinQ and upgrades to 6GB of RAM.

The LG V35 ThinQ adorns a 6-inch OLED display with HDR10 support. The camera department also witnessed some upgrades, mostly by borrowing the dual 16 MP camera from the LG G7 ThinQ. It packs a 16MP + 13MP dual camera setup. The front shooter has now been bumped to 8MP in contrast to 5MP on previous variants. It also features the Super Bright Camera mode (pixel binning) seen on the G7.

LG V30S ThinQ



Dubbed as LG V30S ThinQ, the smartphone comes with advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) features. What's more, it flaunts LG's ThinQ AI-powered brand that was showcased at CES 2018. The LG V30S ThinQ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB RAM. It offers 128GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 2TB using the microSD card slot.

The VS30+ ThinQ, on the other hand, comes with 256GB of internal storage space which is also expandable up to 2TB. The smartphone is fitted with a 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display with the screen resolution of 2,880×1,440 pixels. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with UX 6.0+ interface on top.

LG G7 ThinQ



The company says its LG's first Android smartphone to feature a dedicated Google Assistant button. It also comes with Full Vision LCD Super Bright display which can be viewed directly under the sunlight.

LG G7 ThinQ comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The phone also comes with a top-notch which can be covered or customise depending on your user's preference. However, the notable features of the display are its "Super Bright" mode which can increase the brightness up to 1,000 nits. The flagship is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage respectively. If that is not enough you can also expand the memory with the microSD card.

LG Q7 / Q7+



LG has introduced its mid-range smartphone Q7 series last month, and now the company has launched its Q7 and Q7+ smartphone in Korea. With the launch, the company has revealed the price of both the smartphone. It has also revealed that the phones will be powered by 1.8 GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC.

The LG Q7 and Q7+ both come with a 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ with the resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and FullVision Display, along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Both the smartphones are powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU. The LG Q7 comes with a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. On the other hand, LG Q7+ comes with a 4GB RAM along with a onboard storage of 64GB storage, while both the phones come with expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD.

On the camera part, as both the phones are mid-range so it doesn't come with a dual camera setup. The LG Q7 comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the rear along with LED flash and PDAF. Whereas the Q7+ comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the rear with LED flash. On the front, both the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 100-degree Super Wide Angle.

Expected smartphones

LG V40



LG V series has always seen company's best innovations combined with powerful hardware. We have already seen the launch of V30S and V35 this year. But, we can still expect the company to launch the V40 this year.

The device is expected to feature Snapdragon 845 with OLED display and a dual camera setup. The smartphone is expected to hit the market in August or September with a price tag of something around $900.

LG Q8+



After launching the Q7 and Q7+, it seems that the next addition to the Q series could be the Q8+. On June 16, a smartphone was spotted on KCC with the codenames of LM-Q815S and LM-Q815L.

It's unclear what the specifications of the phone would be, but looking as how the Q8 was a trimmed down version of the V20, the Q8+ will be an affordable variant of the V30 or V40.

LG X Power3



Every year the company launches many mid and low-range smartphones. Same way, the company launched the LG X Power2. The device didn't have any great specs but it came with a 4500mAh battery. It would be great if the company brings the successor to X Power2.