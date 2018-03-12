LG is now launching new LG G6+ and "G6 32GB" models in select market

News coming out of South Korea suggests that LG is releasing two new variants of its G6 flagship in the country today, June 30.

The new variants that will be launched include LG G6+ with 128GB of internal memory and G6 with 32GB storage. Moreover, G6+ is also expected to come with wireless charging feature which was present only in the US variant of the initial G6. The company is also said to include a high-quality pair of earphones from B&O PLAY along with the "plus package".

Further, the 128GB version of LG G6+ is expected to come in Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue, and Optical Terra Gold, color options. The G6 32GB model will also likely be launched with non-optical Terra Gold and non-optical Marine Blue color choices.

According to YonhapNews, G6+ will come with a price tag of 957,000 Won and the 32GB variant of G6 will come at 819,500 Won. Converting it to Indian pricing it comes around approximately to Rs. 54,090 and Rs. 46,319 respectively. However, prices will vary depending on the markets outside Korea.

Besides, apart from the two new variants of the smartphones, LG is said to announce several software enhancements like Face Print, Low Power Consumption, and Covered Lens warning across its entire G6 series.

While we are still waiting for the official statement, it is still a mystery as to when or where the two new models will be landing apart from Korea. In any case, once the launch is done in Korea LG should announce the details in the coming days.