LG K11+ and LG K11a launched; to be priced starting Rs. 17,700

LG has announced the launch of two new mid-range smartphones in Chile, South America. The new smartphones are the LG K11+ and LG K11a. These are the rebranded variants of the LG K10 (2018) announced prior to the MWC 2018 in February.

The LG K11+ and K11a have been launched in two color variants - Moroccan Blue and Terra Gold. Both the smartphones come with a similar design and specifications except for a few changes. The differences are in the rear camera and storage aspects. As per GSMArena, the LG K11a (alpha) comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and an 8MP camera at its rear.

LG K11+ and K11a specifications

Both these LG smartphones run Android Oreo out of the box. These smartphones are fitted with a 5.3-inch display with an HD resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM. The K11+ has 32GB storage space while the K11a has 16GB storage space. Both the devices come with additional storage support up to 2TB.

For imaging, the LG K11+ bestows a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens and LED flash. On the other hand, the K11a comes with an 8MP rear camera. The selfie camera on these devices is a 5MP sensor with fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture and a 100-degree wide-angle lens.

The connectivity aspects on board these LG smartphones include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is an array of sensors such as a fingerprint sensor, electronic compass, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and proximity sensor. These LG smartphones get the power from a 3000mAh battery powering them from within.

Pricing and availability

The report goes on stating that the LG K11+ will be priced at around 270 euros (approx. Rs. 21,800). It also states that the LG K11a will be priced around 220 euros (approx. Rs. 17,700) as it is a toned-down variant with a downgraded camera and lower storage space. Both the LG smartphones are likely to be released sometime in August.