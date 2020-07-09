LG K31 With MediaTek Helio P22 Chipset Spotted On Google Play Console Listing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG seems to be working on a phone and it looks like the handset will hit the market soon. Recently, a phone named LG K31 has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. The list also shares some features of the upcoming phone along with an image of the phone. However, the company has not announced anything about the phone, so the name is new to us. The information came to the fore through tipster Mukul Sharma. Looking at the image on the list, it seems the upcoming phone will come with a waterdrop-style notch design.

Based on the Google Play Console listing, it can be said that it may launch in the future. Other features of the phone include MediaTek chipset and an HD+ display. The front side of the phone is only spotted on the listing image. The camera details, battery capacity of the LG K31 is still under wrap.

Coming to the display, the Google Play Console listing indicates that the device will feature an HD+ display that offers a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels and 280ppi pixel density. For software, it might run on Android 10 and the phone will get power from the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor coupled with four CPU Cortex-A53 cores running at 2GHz and 1.5GHz.

The device is expected to offer 2GB of RAM. Since the company has not shared any information about the phone, we have to wait for the official confirmation. The phone may come in another design so it would be better to take the above information as a hint.

On the other hand, the company recently announced the LG Harmony 4 in the US market with a price tag of $139 (approx. Rs. 10,100). In terms of features, The phone packs dual-camera at the backside. The device backed up by a 3,500 mAh battery and gets power from the octa-core processor.

