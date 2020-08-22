ENGLISH

    LG K31 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

    LG has launched a budget-friendly phone in its K Series in the US- LG K31. The handset comes in a single color option and features a Google Assistant button on the left side of the handset. The LG K31 is priced at $149.99 which would be roughly translated at Rs. 11,200 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is already listed US LG's website in a Silver color option.

    LG K31 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched

     

    There is no information on when it will be launched globally. The handset offers features like a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera, dual-rear camera. It also features thick bezels all around its display.

    LG K31: Specifications

    The LG K31 flaunts a 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It offers a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels and 295ppi pixel density. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purpose. The LG K31 measures 147 x71 x 8mm dimensions and weighs 146 grams.

    Under its hood, the device comes with the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable. Running with Android 10 topped with LG UX 9.1, the device packs a 3,000 mAh battery. The handset claims to offer up to 11 hours of talk time.

    Speaking of optics, the LG K31 comes with a dual-rear camera which includes a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies and videos, the handset gets a single 5MP shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. For connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

    In terms of the price of an entry-level phone, the LG K31 offers average features. Because now brands like Realme, Motorola in the market offer many advanced features on phones below Rs. 10,000.

    Read More About: lg smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
    X