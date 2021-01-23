LG K42 Budget Smartphone Goes Official In India; Sale Begins On January 26 At Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphone manufacturers have been aggressive right from the beginning of the year 2021. The Indian market also has seen multiple smartphone launches this year. LG has also joined the bandwagon and has taken the wraps off a new budget smartphone in the country. The LG K42 is the latest entrant by the South Korean brand in the budget segment. The device was earlier spotted at BIS mobile authentication website alongside the LG K52.

LG K42 Full Specification Sheet

The LG K42 has been packed with the entry-level MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The smartphone will be available with 3GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The device will also have expandable storage support.

LG has launched the device with an HD+ display which is an LCD panel. It measures 6.6-inches and has a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera. The notch accommodates an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls which has an f/2.2 aperture.

The budget LG K42 brings along a quad-lens rear camera setup where a primary sensor is a 13MP unit. The main camera is paired up with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens both of which have an f/2.4 aperture.

Speaking of the additional features, the LG K42 is packed with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and also has a dedicated Google Assistant Key. The device also has a walkie talkie feature and MIL-STD 810G military grade certification. This will protect the device from natural elements such as dirt and dust.

The LG K42 has standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fiz Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone makes use of a 4,000 mAh battery unit to keep the lights on.

LG K42 India Pricing Details

The LG K42 is going to cost Rs. 10,990 in India. The handset will be available in a single 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option. You will be able to select from green and blue color options. The LG K42 sale in India starts on January 26 via Flipkart.

Best Mobiles in India