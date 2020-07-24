LG K42, LG K22 Appears At Google Play Console; Key Features Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Two more LG smartphones have made been spotted at Google Play Console. Following the LG Q92 5G, the LG K42 and the LG K22 has made an appearance online. Unlike the former which is a mid-range smartphone, the upcoming models will arrive as budget offerings. Thanks to the listing, we get some insight into the hardware of both handsets. Following are the details:

LG K42 and LG K22 Leaked Feature

Starting with the LG K42, the Google Play Console listing suggests there will be an HD+ panel which will be delivering 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The device seems to have no notch upfront, yet the bezels surrounding the display appear narrow. The device is listed with the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC which is an entry-level processor.

As per the listing, the processor on the LG K42 will be paired up with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It will ship with 3GB RAM and come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS. No storage and other details such as camera and battery have been shared as of now.

Coming to the LG K22, the device is listed with the Qualcomm QM215 processor. As per the reports, it will launch as an Android Go smartphone. This model's GPU details have not been revealed by the Google Play Console database. The smartphone will come with 2GB RAM as per the listing.

The LG K22 will also come with an HD+ display which will deliver 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 320 DPI. Interestingly, this variant has got a higher pixel identity than the LG K42 (280 DPI).

These are all the primary features of the LG K42 and the LG K22 tipped by the Google Play Console listing. With multiple smartphones by the company appearing online, it seems that LG is getting ready to go on a launch spree. We are not sure by when all the recently leaked smartphones will go official. But, the rumour mill should have some insight into hardware in the coming days.

