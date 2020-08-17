LG K42 With Quad-Camera Gets FCC Approval; Might Launch Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG K42 is one of the upcoming affordable smartphones by the company which has been spotted online. The device previously visited Google Play Console alongside the LG K22. Now, it has been certified via FCC in the US which hints at its arrival sometime soon. The certification website drops some more clues on what to expect from the company's new budget device.

LG K42 Leaked Hardware Details

The LG K42 is listed with two different model number at the FCC mobile authentication website. The models include the LM-K420HMV which is said to be the dual-SIM variant and the LM-K420HM which is said to be the single-SIM model.

As per the FCC documentation, the LG K42 will draw its power from a 3,900 mAh battery unit. The smartphone will arrive with 10W charging support. It is listed with Android 10 OS which was suggested by Google Play Console database as well.

The LG K42's processor details are not revealed by the FCC certification database. However, the handset is listed with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It is now known if there will be other variants as well with different RAM and memory. As per the listing, the device will come with a quad-camera setup. But, the camera specifications are undisclosed as of now.

Going by the previous leaks and rumours, the LG K42 will launch with the MediaTek Helio P22 entry-level processor. This has been suggested by the Google Play Console website. The processor is said to be combined with the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone was also listed with an HD+ display that will offer 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.

Instead of a waterdrop notch, the company is said to launch the device with a notchless design. The LG K42 has now made an appearance on multiple platforms which indicates an imminent launch. However, LG has not given out any confirmation on its official entry in the market.

via

