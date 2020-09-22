Just In
LG K71 With Built-In Stylus Pen Goes Official: What In It For You?
After K42, LG has announced another mid-range smartphone called the LG K71 in Central America and Caribbean regions. The handset packs feature like FHD+ display, MediaTek chipset, 4,000 mAh battery, and more. The phone will be available in a single RAM and storage configuration. It comes in two color options such as Holo Titan and Holo White. The company has not revealed the price of the handset yet and there is no information regarding the India launch.
What LG K71 Offers?
Coming to the specifications, the phone bestows a 6.8-inch full-HD+ U-Notch display along with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It also features thick bezels all around. Under the hood, the LG packs the octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 SoC (MT6765) clubbed with up to 4GB RAM. The 128GB onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 10 with LG's custom UI on top. The handset also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. The device gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery.
In terms of optics, the handset has a triple rear camera module with a combination of a 48MP main sensor, 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it comes with a 32MP camera that is placed into a notch. Further, the LG K71 has dual speakers with DTS:X 3D Surround support.
For security, there is also a fingerprint scanner on the back under the camera module. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It measures 171.4 x 77.7 x 8.7mm dimensions and weighs 220 grams.
Considering the features, the company has packed impressive features on the handset. The best-selling point could be the built-in stylus pen which helps you to write a note which can be slotted into the phone when it's not required.
