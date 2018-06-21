LG launches exclusive BTS accessorie for the LG G7 ThinQ

BTS aka the Bangtan boys is a 7 members music band from South Korea, which has a huge fan following. They debuted on 2013 and has already won several national and international music awards. And now, LG has partnered with BTS to offer exclusive content for its smartphone users.

LG has announced BTS themes, wallpapers, and ringtones of the LG smartphones sold in South Korea. Additionally, the company has also launched a BTS branded smart case for the LG G7 Thinq.

Unlike most of the case, the BTS case for the G7 Thinq is a smart case, which comes with an embedded NFC chip. Using the case, one can customize up to 8 BTS themes (one for every member of the band). The BTS Value packs are free to download from the LG SmartWorld App from eligible LG smartphones.

The LG G7 ThinQ is the latest flagship smartphone from the Korean mobile maker and also the first LG smartphone with a notch

Here are the complete specifications of the LG G7 ThinQ.

LG G7 ThinQ comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone also comes with a top-notch which can be covered or customize depending on your user's preference. However, the notable features of the display are its "Super Bright" mode which can increase the brightness up to 1,000 nits. The flagship is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage respectively. If that is not enough you can also expand the memory with the microSD card.

On the camera part, the LG G7 sports a dual-camera setup with the combination of a 16MP primary sensor at f/1.6 aperture, and a wide-angle 107° 16MP shooter at a f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the phone houses an 8MP selfie camera with a f/1.9 sensor. LG claims that the smartphone comes with AI functionality. So basically, it automatically adjusts camera settings based on what you're shooting. The flagship is powered by a 3,000mAh battery, IP68 certification, and will be running Android Oreo. The phone will be available in New Platinum Gray, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, and, Raspberry Rose color variants.

Alongside, the G7 ThinQ also sports a dedicated Google Assistant button which will allow users to access the assistant. Users also have an option of double tapping on the dedicated button to launch Google Lens. The company has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone and it also has a Hi-Fi Quad DAC as well. The company also claims that the G7 ThinkQ will be louder than other smartphones in its league, because of the new "Boombox" system. Let's see when this phone will launch in India and how good it will perform in the Indian market. So far the price of the device is not disclosed.