LG Launches Q51 With Triple Rear Camera, MIL-STD-810G: Price And Specs
LG has expanded its smartphone portfolio by launching its latest Q51. As of now, the smartphone is only launched in Korea but we can expect a global launch soon. The highlights of the phone are the Full Vision display, Helio P22 SoC, triple camera setup, and a lot more. The smartphone falls in a budget segment and doesn't offer any hefty specs like bigger RAM, storage or battery.
LG Q51 Specifications
The newly launch LG Q51 is packed with the 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, paired with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. However, it can expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.
It flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision V-Notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. On the optical front, the smartphone sports a triple rear cameras setup with the combination of 13MP primary camera + 5MP ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth sensor for taking portrait along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone offers a 13MP camera sensor selfies and video calls.
On the connectivity part, the LG Q51 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS / GLONASS, USB Type-C. The company claims that the phone arrives with MIL-STD 810G compliance. It also packs 3.5mm audio jack and DTS:X 3D surround sound with the dimensions of 166.9 x 77.9 x 8.4 mm and weighs around 204 grams.
On the security part, the LG Q51 sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed at the centre of the rear panel. It is fuelled by a 4000 mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android Pie.
LG Q51 Price
The LG Q51 comes in Frozen White and Moonlight Titanium color variants with a price tag of Won 319000 (approx $262 and Rs. 18,820). The smartphone will be available in Korea from February 26.
