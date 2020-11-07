LG Launches W11, W31, W31+ Smartphones In India: Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG has launched three affordable handsets namely the LG W11, W31, and the W31+ in India. These smartphones are the successor of the W30 lineup and offer some advanced features. All three models come in a single Midnight Blue color variant. The exact sale date of the handsets is yet to be revealed. However, the three phones are will be available for purchase starting November itself. Let's take a look at the LG W11, W31, and the W31+ prices and features.

LG W11, W31, W31+ Price Details

The LG W11 will cost Rs. 9,490 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant, while the LG W31 is priced in India at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Lastly, the Plus variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

LG W11 Features

In terms of specifications, the LG W11 has a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display and it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The device also supports additional storage expansion up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The LG W11 has a dual-rear camera setup that houses a 13MP main camera, a 2MP wide-angle lens. There is an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. Other goodies of the phone include a 4,000 mAh battery, a dedicated Google Assistant button and it runs on Android 10.

LG W31 And W31+ Features

The features of the LG W31 and W31+ are identical except for the storage. Both devices have the same 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display and pack the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. In terms of optics, both devices come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 5MP wide-angle lens.

Upfront, they also feature the same 8MP selfie shooter. However, you get a fingerprint sensor on both LG W31 and the W31+ phones. Lastly, these devices are backed up by a 4,000 mAh battery.

