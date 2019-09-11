ENGLISH

    LG Might Be Working On A Rollable Display Smartphone

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Smartphones have been witnessing a technical upswing in terms of specifications. One of these aspects is the display panel. To recall, we have seen a couple of foldable devices from Samsung and Huawei which offer more than one screen panel. While this design is getting widely accepted by other makers, LG is likely to set a new bar with its first-ever rollable display smartphone.

    What We Know

    The company's new patent shows that the display fits the size of the handset, on being rolled up. And, when the display is rolled out the smartphone looks wider than a tablet. It entirely depends on a user's need, how would they like to have a screen display. The flexible screen features four bending points, using which you can even bend the display.

    The patent also reveals that the display size looks a little smaller than the size of the housing of the phone. Due to which, the smartphone's display won't get damaged. Furthermore, the render shows no other specifications of the device.

    From a competitive perspective, Samsung has also filed a patent for a rollable display mobile phone, which according to the brand would get activated by a fingerprint sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Smartphone

    In the foldable category, you can go with the Samsung Fold smartphone. To recall, the smartphone sports a 7.30-inch primary and a 4.60-inch secondary display. It is powered by an octa-core processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. It houses a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup, along with a 10MP front snapper.

    It packs a 4,380 mAh battery backup with Quick Charge 2 support. It has connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C. The device is available in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, and Astro Blue colors. And, the device is expected to launch in India with a price roughly around Rs. 1,40,000 for the given storage variant.

