ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    LG patent hints at 'Display Speaker' with Crystal Sound OLED

    LG wants to take its technology a notch ahead.

    By
    |

    LG's Display Speaker technology is no longer a prototype as the company showcased its advancements at the MWC 2019. We got the first glimpse of the Crystal Sound OLED technology on the LG G8 ThinQ.

    LG patent hints at 'Display Speaker' with Crystal Sound OLED

     

    The new tech functions like a sound amplifier as it creates vibrations all over the display making the whole OLED display generate sound. Now, the company has patented the "Display Speaker." The patent was filed with EUIPO on March 6.

    The patent description reads: "audio speakers for smartphones; smartphones in the form of wristwatches; displays for smartphones; OLED displays that function as audio amplifiers and audio speakers."

    LG, however, hasn't mentioned the term Crystal Sound OLED technology anywhere in the description but going by other details it pretty clear that LG is planning to build on the same technology seen on the LG G8 ThinQ.

    There are reports that the company might also bring this technology to smartwatches. There are a lot of ways where the technology can come in handy, but the company has chosen to go ahead with smartwatches and smartphones as of now. The Crystal Sound OLED technology will help the company improve the audio quality of its devices and provide more clear sound.

    Besides, LG has sidetracked its ambitions to build a foldable device for the moment. The company has halted its plans after evaluating the current market viability of them, confirmed LG's mobile and TV chief Brian Kwon. He said, "We have reviewed releasing the foldable smartphone when launching 5G smartphone but decided not to produce it."

    Read More About: lg patent smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue