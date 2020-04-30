LG Premier Pro Plus Renders And Specs Listed At Google Play Console News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG could have a new pocket-friendly device in the making that will debut with the LG Premier Pro Plus moniker. The specifications of the upcoming device have been tipped online with features like an HD+ display and an entry-level MediaTek chipset. But unlike the new design approach which the company is opting for Velvet, the Premier Pro Plus seems to feature older skin.

LG Premier Pro Plus Leaked Renders And Specifications

The LG Premier Pro Plus has been spotted at Google Play Console listing with the L455DL model number. The listing was first spotted by HDBlog .it and according to the listing the handset will launch with an HD+ display bearing an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and a pixel density of 280 PPI.

While the display size and type are not revealed, we can expect it to be an LCD panel which the majority of the budget devices offer. As per the leaked image, the device will sport a waterdrop notch and the bezels on the sides are relatively thick. It seems that the device will accommodate the power key on the right edge, while the volume rockers could be placed on the left edge.

The listing also suggests that the device will use the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with quad-cores for processing. The entry-level handset will launch with 2GB RAM, but there is no mention of the storage capacity. The software it will use to boot-up will be Android Pie OS. The details on the LG Premier Pro Plus are scarce and we currently have no information on the camera and battery.

But, the device is speculated to launch with a dual rear camera sensor where the secondary sensor will be used to create bokeh effects. Also, the device could feature a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel and also come with a dedicated Google Assistant key.

The hardware tipped is pretty basic. With 2GB RAM and the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, this device should arrive below Rs. 10,000 mark in India. Also, some slightly improved hardware is what makes sense in this competitive market where brands are equipping their entry-level devices with modern elements.

via

Best Mobiles in India