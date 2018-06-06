LG Q Stylus+, Q Stylus, and Q Stylus α with an 18:9 display officially announced

LG has announced three new smartphones under the Stylus banned, called the LG Q Stylus+, Q Stylus, and Q Stylus α. All three smartphone has a modern design featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio display on the front. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of these smartphones. With respect to availability, these smartphones will be available in North Ameria and Asia from Q3 2018. As one can guess, all three phones come with a stylus, which makes these smartphones like the Note series from Samsung. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of these smartphones in India.

Design

All three phones have a premium design with a glass back, glass front, and a metallic mid-frame. These smartphones are in accordance with the MIL-STD 810G. Whereas the LG Stylus+ and Q Stylus gets IP68 certification, which makes them water and dust resistant. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone, which also doubles as the camera shutter button. These smartphones also support portrait mode using the single camera along with DTS:X Surround sound via the main speaker.

Specifications of the LG Q Stylus, LG Q Stylus+, and the LG Q Stylus α

The LG Q Stylus has a 6.2-inch display with an FHD+ 1080p IPS LCD panel offering an 18:9 aspect ratio, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass on the top of the display. The smartphone will be either powered by a 1.5/1.8 GHz Octa-core chipset.

The LG Q Stylus and the LG Q Stylus α comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, whereas the + moniker offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In terms of connectivity, these phones have a dual SIM card slot running on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom LG UI on the top.

The LG Q Stylus α has a 13 MP primary camera, whereas the LG Q Stylus and the LG Q Stylus+ has a 16 MP primary camera. These smartphones will either have a 5/8 MP front-facing selfie camera depending on the model with a 100-degree field of view.

All three phones have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack along Bluetooth 4.2 LE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, and NFC. All three phones have a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port.