LG Q0520Q Receives Bluetooth Certification, Might Launch As LG Q52

LG recently launched the LG Q51 and now an unknown LG phone with model number LG-Q0520Q has obtained Bluetooth SIG certification, reports 91 mobiles. According to the list, there are LM-Q620VA, LM-Q620QM, LM-Q620QM6, LM-Q620VL, models which are related to the LG Q70 of the last year.

The model LG-Q0520Q looks like a new smartphone and the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has revealed that the smartphone will have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Although the exact identity of the smartphone is unknown for now. It might be the LG Q52, as the model number is similar to the LG Q51.To recall, the LG Q51 was re-launched in February 2020 at a cheaper price.

The specifications of the LG Q51 which sports a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the 2GHz octa-core Helio P22 SoC with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is further expanded via a microSD card. It runs on Android 10 OS with a custom skin on top. Other details of the smartphone include 164.5 x 77.5 x 8.4mm dimensions and weighs 204 grams.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 13MP primary rear camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. There is a 13MP camera on the front side for selfies. The device draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with stereo speakers and DTS:X 7.1 sound system.

There is no confirmation news when the company launches the LG Q52. The smartphone is not probably to launch soon after the Q51, so we expect the launch in late 2020 or early 2021.

