LG Q52 Stops By Geekbench; Live Images And key Specs Also Leaked

LG has launched multiple smartphones in its 'Q' series this year. The LG Q92 is one of the most recent smartphones in this series. Now, the company is ready to add another device in this mid-range series called the LG Q92. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted at Geekbench where the hardware tipped points at an entry-level offering in the tow. Some leaked live images have also surfaced online giving insight on the design.

LG Q52 Leaked Design And Hardware

This listing doesn't reveal the storage capacity, but suggests Android 10 OS. As for the benchmark performance, the device scored 166 points in the single-core and 949 points in the multi-core test.

Now coming to the leaked renders and specifications, the handset will be arriving with a punch-hole design. The device is said to accommodate an LCD display measuring 6.6-inches. It will offer an aspect ratio of 20:9 and will have an HD+ screen resolution.

The in-display camera cutout is probably going to house a 13MP selfie camera. The device will feature a square-shaped camera sensor with a 48MP primary lens. There will be a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens.

Powering the unit could be a 4,000 mAh battery. It remains to be seen if there will be any fast charging support or not. Besides, the company is yet to confirm any of the aforementioned hardware features or the launch date of the upcoming smartphone.

