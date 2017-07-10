LG Q6 video teaser tips at July 11 launch

Last week, LG sent out media invites for an event to happen in Poland tomorrow. At the event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the LG Q6, which is said to be the watered down variant of the flagship G6.

Confirming the earlier reports, LG has come up with a video teaser tipping that the LG Q6 launch is slated to happen on July 11. The video teaser states that LG will be launching a new device tomorrow. The name of the device in question has not been revealed by the teaser in order to keep up the suspense. However, we can infer that it could be the LG Q6 from the hashtag #LGBarbeQ that follows the video teaser as the same was seen even on the invite sent by LG.

Notably, it is not new for LG to release toned down or miniature variants of its flagship smartphones. Last year, the company launched the LG G5 SE as the mini variant of the LG G5. This year, it is rumored to announce the LG Q6 tomorrow.

Talking about the LG Q6, the device is said to be the LG G6 Mini. It might arrive with a 5.4-inch QHD 1440p display. The screen is said to be a Full Vision panel as the one we saw on the flagship smartphone LG G6 with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The internal aspects are said to include an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC paired and 3GB RAM.

Also, the LG Q6 is claimed to boot on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. While the flagship device came with dual rear cameras, the miniature variant is claimed to feature a single 13MP sensor at its rear.