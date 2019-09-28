Just In
LG Q60 With Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official At Rs. 13,490
LG Q60, the budget smartphone has gone official in India. The device comes with Rs. 13,490 price tag and offers features like a triple rear camera setup, an entry-segment chipset, and an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Notably, the South Korean giant has announced this device ahead of MWC 2019, earlier this year. Following are its pricing and availability details:
LG Q60 India Pricing, Availability, And Specifications
The smartphone has been launched at Rs. 13,490. It will be available for purchase starting October 1 via online and offline retail stores in India. At this price tag, the device will be competing against the likes of the Realme 3 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, and the Nokia 7.1.
In terms of internals, the device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GHz clock speed paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has been launched in a single RAM and storage configuration - 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage. It comes with up to 2TB microSD card support. It comes pre-loaded with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.
For optics, the LG Q60 sports a triple-camera module at the rear equipped with a 16MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch accommodates a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling.
LG has equipped the device with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. One of the key highlights is MIL-STD-810G certification. This adds to the durability of the smartphone and protects it from hard impact, thermal shock and other damages.
It also comes with the DTS:X 3D Surround Sound technology and a side-mounted dedicated Google Assistant button. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. The device gets its fuel from a 3,500 mAh battery.
