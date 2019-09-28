LG Q60 With Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official At Rs. 13,490 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG Q60, the budget smartphone has gone official in India. The device comes with Rs. 13,490 price tag and offers features like a triple rear camera setup, an entry-segment chipset, and an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Notably, the South Korean giant has announced this device ahead of MWC 2019, earlier this year. Following are its pricing and availability details:

LG Q60 India Pricing, Availability, And Specifications

The smartphone has been launched at Rs. 13,490. It will be available for purchase starting October 1 via online and offline retail stores in India. At this price tag, the device will be competing against the likes of the Realme 3 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, and the Nokia 7.1.

In terms of internals, the device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 2GHz clock speed paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has been launched in a single RAM and storage configuration - 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage. It comes with up to 2TB microSD card support. It comes pre-loaded with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

For optics, the LG Q60 sports a triple-camera module at the rear equipped with a 16MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch accommodates a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling.

LG has equipped the device with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. One of the key highlights is MIL-STD-810G certification. This adds to the durability of the smartphone and protects it from hard impact, thermal shock and other damages.

It also comes with the DTS:X 3D Surround Sound technology and a side-mounted dedicated Google Assistant button. For security, there is a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. The device gets its fuel from a 3,500 mAh battery.

