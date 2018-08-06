LG Q8 (2018) Officially launched: 6.2-inch display, IP68 certification, Stylus and more

LG has launched yet another smartphone in its home market Korea as the LG Q8 (2018), which is the latest mid-tier smartphone from LG with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The smartphone has the same design and forms factor as of the LG Q7 (2018), which was also recently launched in China. Compared to the LG Q7, the LG Q8 (2018) offers better specifications at the cost of a higher price tag.

Price and availability

As of now, the LG Q8 (2018) is available in South Korea in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colors. The smartphone retails for 539,000 won (Rs 33,000).

LG Q8 (2018) specifications

The LG Q8 (2018) has a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (2160 x 1080px) resolution screen protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device has a FullVision display with 389 pixels per inch along with a no-notch design, so the smartphone does have a prominent amount of bezel on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone like most of the mid-tier smartphones.

Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core chipset based on 14nm FinFET architecture. This efficient chipset is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a single 16 MP primary camera on the back of the smartphone with features like PDAF and 1080p video recording capability. On the front, the smartphone has a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability with a 100 degree super wide angle lens.

The device has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with support for Hi-Fi Audio with DTS:X 3D Surround and DTS:X 3D Surround. The smartphone also has a built-in stylus similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy Note devices, but with less functionality. The smartphone is IP68 certified against water and dust and is also MIL-STD 810G certified.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE and VoLTE with Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and WiFi 802.11 ac. The device packs in a 3300 mAh nonuser replaceable battery with fast charging support via USB type C port. With respect to the software experience, the device offers Android 8.1 Oreo with custom LG skin on the top. As of now, there is no information regarding the launch of the LG Q8 (2018) in India. However, LG is gearing up for the launch of the LG G7 ThinQ in India as a Flipkart exclusive.

