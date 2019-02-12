ENGLISH

LG Q9 One Android One smartphone with drop-resistant design launched

By

    The South Korean tech giant LG has launched a new Android One powered smartphone called LG Q9 One for the consumers. The latest smartphone comes after the LG Q9 smartphone which was launched last month in South Korea. While the LG Q9 was launched as a rebranded LG G7 Fit, the new LG Q9 One is launched as an Android One smartphone. The smartphone is a premium offering by the company which is yet to make its way to the Indian market.

    LG Q9 One smartphone features and specifications:

    The new smartphone by LG boasts a 6.1-inch display panel that comes with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. There is a standard notch on the top of the display that will house the front camera along with a bunch of sensors.

    Coming to the camera specifications, the smartphone comes with a single-lens primary rear camera setup with a 16MP lens that has an aperture of f/1.6. The camera supports features such as HDR10 and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The smartphone uses an 8MP front camera to capture selfies and for video calling.

    In terms of hardware, the LG Q9 One is fuelled by a Snapdragon 835 chipset onboard. The processor is clubbed with 4GB of RAM to take care of multitasking and 64GB of internal storage to keep the data. The internal storage of the smartphone can be expanded via microSD card to up to 2TB. The device will ship with the Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone is also IP68 and MIL-STD 810G rated which means it is not only waterproof but is also drop-resistant.

    The connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE dual-nano SIM card and more. For charging and data transfers there is a USB Type-C port. To keep the device running, there is a 3,000mAh battery in the device.

     

    LG Q9 One price and availability:

    The LG Q9 smartphone has been priced at KRW 599,500 (Rs 37,751 approx) and is available in a single color option, i.e, Moroccan Blue. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting February 15 exclusively LG U+. It is not immediately clear as to when this device will be launched in the Indian market, however, we will keep you posted with the same.

    Read More About: lg lg q9 news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
