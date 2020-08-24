LG Q92 5G Powered By Snapdragon 765G SoC Officially Unveiled: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has launched a new smartphone in its Q series. The company has announced the Q92 which comes as a mid-range offering backed by 5G network support. The handset comes with a punch-hole design and has a Military-grade MIL-STD-810G certification. The handset has been announced in South Korea in a single RAM and storage configuration.

LG Q92 Key Features And Specifications

The LG Q92 is launched with an LCD display panel. It measures 6.67-inches and delivers an FHD+ screen resolution. There is a punch-hole setup which is placed at the centre-top of the display. The handset features a quad-rear camera setup as suggested via leaks.

The setup comes with a 48MP primary sensor which is accompanied by an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots and a 5MP sensor for depth shots. There is also a 2MP sensor which will capture macro shots. The LG Q92 packs a massive 32MP camera sensor up front for selfies and video calling.

Coming to the processor, the smartphone will draw its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This mid-range processor comes with 5G connectivity support and is paired with 6GB RAM to handle all the multitasking. The device will ship with a native storage space of 128GB. If this isn't sufficient, the handset also has support for up to 2TBmicroSD card.

It runs on Android 10 OS and will offer LG UX 9 interface. It has a fingerprint scanner on the side panel and offers USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity option as well. Rounding off the specification-sheet is a 15W fast-charging supported 4,000 mAh battery.

LG Q92 Pricing Details

The Lg Q92 is launched with KRW 499,000 (approx Rs. 31,121) price label. The device will go on sale in South Korea starting August 26 in white, blue, and red colours. The company is yet to reveal its details for India launch. However, we will update you on the same.

