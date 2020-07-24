LG Q92 5G Stops By Google Play Console; Might Debut Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG seems to launch a new smartphone in its 'Q' series. The upcoming device in this series is the LG Q92 which will likely launch as a mid-range 5G smartphone. LG has already launched a couple of smartphones this year, but the Q series hasn't been refreshed for a while. As for the LG Q92, it has appeared at Google Play Console. The listing gives us some key details on the hardware of the upcoming handset.

LG Q92 Leaked Hardware

The LG Q92 was first spotted by MySmartPrice at Google Play Console database. As per the listing, the smartphone will be equipped with an FHD+ display that will deliver 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It will offer a pixel density of 420 DPI. It remains to be seen if the company uses an AMOLED or LCD panel. The image shared on the website shows a punch-hole for the selfie camera which will be positioned at the centre.

The Google Play Console listing further notes that the smartphone will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This is a 5G enabled processor which is powering some other popular handsets such as the Vivo X50 Pro, OnePlus Nord, and the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The processor on the Q92 will be clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU.

The listing also suggests a 6GB RAM configuration, however, doesn't mention what would be its storage capacity. Since this seems to be a premium mid-range offering, it could offer up to 128GB native storage. But, that's just speculation. The listing also confirms Android 10 OS handling the software-side.

The Google Play Console listing reveals only the aforementioned features. Other key features of the LG Q92 such as camera and battery are yet to be revealed. But, looking at the currently leaked features, the device seems to be mid-range 5G smartphone.

Off late, smartphone manufacturers are focusing majorly on this segment. And it seems that LG is also gearing up to compete for the Chinese brands who have been frequent with product launches in this category.

via

Best Mobiles in India