LG Q92 Features, Design Tipped Via New Poster; To Offer Dual Camera Setup

LG has started working on a new mid-range smartphone which will arrive in its 'Q' series. The LG Q92 is the upcoming handset which has been doing rounds since a while online. The device recently paid a visit to the mobile benchmark website called Geekbench. Now, the device has once again been spotted online where its design and specifications have been teased via a poster.

LG Q92 Images And Specifications Leaked Online

The LG Q92 is poster has been leaked by a Korean social media website called Naver Café. Going by the teaser poster, the device can be seen sporting a punch-hole design. The in-display camera cutout is placed at the centre-top of the display.

The rear panel is seen sporting a dual-lens setup which is aligned vertically on the top-left corner of the rear panel. The poster further suggests three different gradient colours including white, red, and blue. Coming to the leaked features, the LG Q92 is said to debut with an FHD+ display which will measure 6.7-inches. There will be a punch-hole at the centre-top of the display.

The LG Q92 is further said to be powered by an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The processor on this handset is said to deliver 10 percent improved graphic performance. Additionally, the device is said to run on Android 10 OS.

It is said to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. In the optics department, the device is said to feature a quad-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. There will also be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor; however, the remaining sensors are unknown at the moment.

The device is also said to come with MIL-STD 810G certification for durability. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Also, there will be a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support keeping the lights on.

