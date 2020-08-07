LG Q92 Shows Up At Geekbench; Processor, Benchmark Scores Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG Q92 is said to be the next mid-range smartphone expected to debut sometime soon. The device earlier stopped by the Google Play Console database. It key hardware features was revealed by the listing. The handset was also spotted at Bluetooth SIG website. Now, the smartphone has paid a visit to the mobile benchmark website Geekbench where some of its features are confirmed.

LG Q92 Hardware Tipped Via Geekbench

The LG Q92 is spotted with the LGE LM-Q920N model number on Geekbench's website. Going by the database, the device will launch with Android 10 OS. It is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which has eight cores and a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It is said to be the Snapdragon 765 processor.

As per the listing, the device will come with 6GB RAM configuration. It remains to be seen if the company launches this handset in a single or multiple configurations. While the storage capacity of now mentioned, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a 128GB variant in tow. Coming to the benchmark performance, the LG Q92 logged 613 points in the single-core and 1946 points in the multi-core tests.

The LG Q92 earlier stopped by Google Play Console database. The handset was listed with an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The display is also said to offer a pixel density of 420 PPI and a punch-hole design for the selfie camera.

The listing also suggested Adreno 620 GPU and a fingerprint scanner mounted at the side panel. Currently, the other features like the camera and battery are yet to be revealed. It is unknown how many sensors the rear camera will be equipped with. But, looking at the current trend a quad-camera setup can be expected. Besides, The device could ship with a fast-charging supported battery.

via

Best Mobiles in India