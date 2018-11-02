LG's first foldable smartphone could be unveiled at CES 2019

LG is being in the race of smartphone manufacturers who are working hard to launch a foldable smartphone next year. This year all the manufacturers have followed the trend of multiple cameras, display notches and finger-print scanner. It has been expected that next year we will get to witness multiple launches of foldable phones in the smartphone market.

In the past few months, it has been reported that companies like Huawei, Microsoft, and Xiaomi are working on their devices. LG is been reported to be developing the screen for foldable smartphones. It's been reported that the company will launch its first ever foldable smartphone at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2019.

According to famous leakster Evan Blass (@eveleaks) posted a tweet stating that LG has plans to unveil a foldable phone during CES 2019. In his post, he clearly mentioned that he didn't know anything about Samsung's plans on foldable phones with LG will surely unveil its foldable smartphone in January next year. The Twitter post didn't reveal anything about the design or the specifications of the smartphone.

Ken Hong, LG's Head of Global Corporate told Digital Trends that, "anything is possible at CES." The 2019 CES is set to be held at Las Vegas, the US and the event will kick starts from January 8 and ends on January 11. As we know its already November so it's not a long wait for the event.

In January LG will introduce the foldable smartphone in January but the company might not make it available for purchase as it could be a concept handset. Just to recall, in July this year a foldable LG smartphone patent was spotted by Lets Godigital.

Referring to Samsun Blass tweeted, "Don't take this to mean that Samsung isn't also showing theirs at the show - I've read that they are - as it only means what it says, I can't personally speak to it." He also added, "To me the appeal is obvious: we're close to the limit in mobile device screen sizes, and foldable have the ability to push that limit out quite a bit."