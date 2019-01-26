ENGLISH

LG all set to unveil its 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855, vapor chamber and more

LG all set to launch its 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855, vapor chamber and more at MWC 2019. All you need to know.

    Recently it has been reported that LG G8 will not come with 5G support feature, instead of that company will launch a separate 5G phone in the new series later in March. Now the company has confirmed that it will unveil its 5G smartphone at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain on February 24, 2019.

    LG all set to unveil its 5G smartphone with SD 855 and vapor chamber

     

    According to the report, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 SoC and it will use Vapor Chamber to improve the heat dissipation compared to existing heat pipes. The coverage area of the vapor chamber of the smartphone will be 2.7 times that of the LG V40 ThinQ heat pipe. It will contain the amount of water more than two times bigger as per the company.

    The heat dissipation chamber is made of copper which is highly thermally conductive. This means the bigger the surface area, the quicker the heat absorption. The water inside the pipe also responsible for absorbing the heat from the copper surface and reduce the temperature inside the smartphone.

    LG all set to unveil its 5G smartphone with SD 855 and vapor chamber

    The reports suggest that the 5G powered smartphone will pack a 4000mAh battery which is 20 per cent bigger than 3300mAh battery of the LG V40 ThinQ. The company also claimed that the 5G support will increase the battery consumption. The company has also joined hands with major mobile operators in Korea, North America and Europe, where 5G is going to be launched by this year.

     

    Let's see what LG is going to bring to the stage of MWC 2019. The event will take place at CCIB (Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona) on February 24th at 10 AM CET (2:30 PM IST).

    Saturday, January 26, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
