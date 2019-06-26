LG To Launch More Devices In W Series: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching its first 'W' series in India, Korean tech giant LG is now planning to introduce five more devices under the same group.

The series will be available online in partnership with Amazon.in, PTI reported.

According to a report LG is also aiming to grab double-digit market share over the next two years.

Meanwhile, LG has announced that it is planning to bring in smartphones from its global portfolio to the Indian market.

"We reached out to our headquarters about a year ago to request them for an India-specific portfolio and after deliberations, they allowed us. So, India is the first country where LG will have its own portfolio of smartphones," LG Electronics India Business Head Mobile Communication Advait Vaidya told the news agency.

W-Series Launched

The newly launched devices come triple camera module with three different lenses: like Low light camera, Depth, and Wide angle camera. These phones also sport various modes such as normal, night mode, portrait, Slow motion, and wide angle.

The W10 and W30 will go on sale in the country on Amazon starting July 3. In addition, the company is providing a cashback worth Rs 4,950 specifically for Reliance Jio customers.

The LG W10 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it features a 6.19-inch HD+ FullVision Display with an 18.9:9 aspect ratio.

Besides this, LG W10 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF and a 5-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus lens. It also has 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Furthermore, the phone is available in Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey color options.

On the other hand, LGW 30 comes with Full view display along with Triple Real Camera set up, 12 MP, AF (Low Light), 13MP, AF (Wide) and 2 MP, FF, depth Camera.

What We Think About The New Devices

Despite the fact that there are so many smartphone players launching devices in the affordable segment. LG has launched three devices in the same category. However, the company is planning to launch more devices under the same series. And now it seems that LG is also set to give a tough fight to other smartphone makers.

