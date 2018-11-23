ENGLISH

LG trademarks 'Flex,' 'Foldi' and 'Duplex' monikers for upcoming foldable phone

LG already has names for its upcoming foldable smartphone.

    The battle to launch a foldable smartphone is getting fiercer as major manufacturers are working on their respective devices with a bendable display. LG is one of such brands that are poised to adopt the new trend, and now a trademark application might have revealed the names of the models LG has in mind.

    LG trademarks Flex, Foldi and Duplex names for its foldable phone

     

    LG applied for three new name registrations on November 21 with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Called Flex, Foldi, and Duplex, these names are categorized under Class 9 that is specific to smartphones, which pretty much clears that the company is reserving these names for its future smartphones.

    There's no certainty that LG will be using these names for its devices. It could be something that the company might use 'just in case.' The 'Flex' branding isn't something new as we've already seen a few devices that came under the Flex moniker. 'Duplex' also fits the company's patent for a foldable device with a double screen.

    Previously, LG Mobile CEO Hwang Jeong-hwan confirmed that the company is working on a smartphone that will have a foldable display. He revealed that the company is closely working with partners on the development of the new device.

    However, it's unlikely the company will introduce the smartphone any time soon. The CEO also said that LG has no plans to be the first one to launch a foldable device. Instead, it plans to make a perfect device that offers a good value to users for their money.

    The patent for this device was leaked previously, but this was the first time that a company executive has spoken about the existence of any such smartphone. LG is also a major supplier of smartphones display, making it a strong contender to produce display panels for foldable devices. Only time will tell which company makes the biggest advancements in the new trending segment of flexible smartphones.

    Read More About: lg foldable display smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
