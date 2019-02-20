LG unveils three new smartphones ahead of MWC 2019 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar LG has introduced K40, K50 and Q60 smartphones which are the new budget and mid-range smartphones by the company.

With the MWC 2019 approaching, we are expecting a whole lot of smartphone launches at the technology trade fair. While most of the smartphone manufacturers are looking forward to launch their smartphones during the event, some of them are going for early launches as well. LG, the South Korean tech giant is one of them. While the company is expected to launch its next flagship, the LG G8 ThinQ at the MWC 2019, it has already launched three new smartphones for the masses.

LG has introduced K40, K50 and Q60 smartphones which are the new budget and mid-range smartphones by the company. LG says that the newly launched smartphones will offer a premium set of features without burning a hole in a user's pocket. Let's have a quick look at the features and specifications offered by the LG K40, K50 and Q60 smartphones.

LG K40 specifications:

The LG K40 is the latest entry-segment smartphone by the company. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ FullVision display panel that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone packs a single lens rear camera setup with a 16MP sensor. The front of the device has an 8MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling. There is a fingerprint scanner with a dedicated Google Assistant button mounted at the rear panel of the device. There is an octa-core processor clocking at 2GHz clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

LG K50 specifications:

The LG K50 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with a teardrop style notch on top. The display as an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The smartphone packs a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie shooter. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core processor clocking at 2.0GHz and paired with 3GB of RAM and 32Gb of internal storage. The device comes with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound effect, MIL-STD 810G Compliance, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The package is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

LG Q60 specifications:

The LG Q60 is the most premium smartphone among the ones launched by the company. The smartphone flaunts a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display that has a teardrop notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. LG has equipped the Q60 with triple rear camera setup combining a 16-megapixel main sensor with phase detect autofocus, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor that will act as a super wide-angle camera. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera that uses AI to enhance quality. The LG Q60 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and supports 4G LTE. It also supports DTS:X 3D Surround Sound with a dedicated Google Assistant button, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and MIL-STD 810G Compliance.

The smartphone runs on an unnamed octa-core processor that clocks at 2.0GHz and is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage of the smartphone can be expanded to up to 2TB via microSD card.



