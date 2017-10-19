LG V30 emerges victorious in scratch and bend test: JerryRigEverything

LG unveiled its second flagship of this year V30 during the IFA 2017 in Berlin. The smartphone is now available for purchase in select markets.

The LG V30 has also gone undergone the durability test on the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. Let's find out what the video has unearthed. Well, if you are considering investing money on the smartphone, we would suggest you go for it. We say this as the device has performed pretty well under duress. As is always the case, it was put through three specific testing phases.

In the first phase i.e. the scratch test, the LG V30's screen did not encounter any scratches until level 6/7. This is not surprising since the smartphone comes with a Gorilla Glass 5 on top of its display which is said to be resistant to scratches up to a level on the Mohs scale. The test further proves that V30 is indeed made of metal.

The only downside coming to light is that the fingerprint scanner on the device lost all functionality once scratched.

When it comes to the burn test, burn marks started appearing on LG V30's screen after 10 seconds in the test. Since the phone is equipped with an OLED display, the damage made to the pixels is mostly irreparable. That being said, it should be okay for day-to-day use as the chances of the phone coming in contact with an open flame for as long as 10 seconds is very unlikely.

Moving on to the bend test, the LG V30 proves its worth of a flagship phone. Of course, the phone does bend after a point of time, but it is not something to worry about. All in all, to quote the YouTuber, it is a "solid, premium feeling phone."