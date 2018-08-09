LG V30+ is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999, Find out how to buy

Amazon Freedom sale has begun today and it brings a slew of exciting deals and offers. Amazon is offering cashbacks, discounts and exchange offers on a wide range of products that are being sold on the platform. The e-commerce giant is offering a variety of smartphones at a discounted price. The Freedom sale will also offer the users Instant cashback, 10% discount on the SBI debit cards along with No cost EMI and other offers.

As a part of the sale, Amazon is also offering a flagship device at a discounted price. Yes, you read that right, during the Amazon Freedom sale the company is offering the flagship device from LG which is the V30+ at a discounted price. The LG V30+ is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,990.

The flagship device from LG has received a discount of around 22 percent on its original pricing. The V30+ is originally priced at Rs 44,990, this is an impressive price cut which is being offered on the e-commerce giant's platform. This deal is pretty amazing considering the features and specs this device offers.

As mentioned earlier, Amazon is also offering an additional 10% instant discount on the purchases made using an SBI card. Also, you get a discount of up to RS 22,675 if you exchange your old smartphone along with no cost EMI offers. Interested users can go for the deal as the offer might last for today.

To recall, LG had launched the LG V30+ for the Indian market back in December 2017. Let's quickly have a look at what the device offers in terms of features and specs.

The LG V30+ features a 6-inch QHD+, OLED display which has a screen resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The display follows the latest trend of taller 18:9 display. The company has used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top of the screen as well as the rear panel for added protection.

On the imaging front, the LG V30+ is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with 16MP +13 MP sensors. The rear features a glass lens for capturing some powerful images. The front camera of the V30+ is a 5MP shooter which features a 90-degree field view.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device is backed by a 3,300 mAh battery that has a support for Quick Charge 3.0.