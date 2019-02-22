LG V30+ is available with a massive discount on Flipkart, now costs Rs 24,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar This offer is valid on both the Aurora black and Cloud silver color variants.

The South Korean tech giant LG announced its flagship V30+ smartphone at the IFA 2017. Offering some top-of-the-line features, the LG V30+ is still one of the best flagships out there. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 44,990 in the Indian market and has gained a fair share of popularity amongst the users. Now, the smartphone is getting a huge discount on Flipkart.

It is worth noting the fact that the LG V30+ was selling for Rs 60,000 on Flipkart instead of its launch price, ie, Rs 44,990. However, later it received a permanent price cut back in August 2018 in India and was available starting at Rs 38,840. Now, you can grab this device for as low as Rs 24,999 following the discount on Flipkart. This is a massive 58% discount which the e-commerce giant is offering on the LG V30+. This offer is valid on both the Aurora black and Cloud silver color variants.

LG V30+ specifications:

The premium LG smartphone adorns a 6-inch FullVision OLED display panel with HDR10 standard support. The display offers a pixel density of 638ppi and a screen resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels. Protecting the display is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. For optics, the LG V30+ sports a dual-lens setup at the rear with a 16MP sensor that has an f/1.6 aperture and a 13MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone has a 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The LG V30+ makes use of a Snapdragon 835 chipset which is accompanied by 4GB of RAM for multitasking and 64GB on onboard storage for storing data on the device. Backing up the package is a non-removable 3,300mAh battery unit. The device is IP68 certified for protection against dust and dirt and also has wireless charging support.