LG V30+ with OLED 18:9 display launched at Rs. 44,990; sale debuts on December 18

The LG V30+ has been launched in India at an event held today at Delhi. This is a flagship smartphone that was unveiled at the IFA 2017 and an upgraded variant to the LG V30.

The LG V30+ is priced at Rs. 44,990 in India and the device will be exclusive to Amazon India. The smartphone will go on sale starting from December 18. The highlights of this smartphone are the OLED display, full-screen design, crystal clear glass lens at the rear capable of rendering DSLR level performance, and more. Notably, the LG V30+ carries the credits for being the world's first smartphone to feature f/1.6 aperture.

Being a flagship smartphone, the LG V30+ comes with military standard and IP68 rating that makes it resistant to water and dust. The dual rear cameras and the wide-angle front camera on board the smartphone are also pretty impressive. Let's take a look at the all the details of the smartphone from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design and Display The LG V30+ boasts of a metal 6-inch QHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device adheres to the MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test making it suitable for military operations and it has cleared the drop test certification too. As mentioned above, there is IP68 certification that makes it resistant to water and dust. Hardware The LG V30+ is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.0 storage space. The same can be expanded up to 2TB with the help of a microSD card. The device is powered by a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and wireless charging support too. Software and Connectivity The LG V30+ runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat topped with LG UX 6.0+. The smartphone supports hybrid dual SIM support and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The connectivity features on board the LG smartphone are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C. Camera The smartphone boasts of a dual camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.6-aperture, a 71-degree wide-angle lens, dual-tone LED flash, OIS, EIS and PDAF and a 13MP secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture and 120-degree wide-angle lens. As claimed above, the device is the first smartphone in the world to feature a f/1.6 aperture that will capture crystal clear and great looking photos. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor with a 90-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. Price and Availability The LG V30+ is priced at Rs. 44,990 as it is a premium flagship smartphone. The sale will debut on December 18 and the device will be exclusive to Amazon India. We can expect to see some launch offers as well.