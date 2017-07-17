LG V30 receives Bluetooth certification, launch expected on Aug 31

LG is all set to launch a new flagship smartphone in the coming month. The company is running two high-end smartphone series (G series and V series) side-by-side which is not an easy job to pull. For instance, take Samsung which impressed the world with the gorgeous Galaxy S8, but felt miserably with the recent Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that took a toll on company's profits and brand value. Nevertheless, Samsung is working on a new Note device and is taking all precautions.

Coming back to LG, the company's upcoming smartphone- the LG V30 has cleared Bluetooth certification and is expected to make its debut in the last week of August, 2017.

As per the Android soul report, LG V30 has passed Bluetooth certification from SIG that shows the handset will come equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 and not the latest 5.0 version. This seems quite disappointing as the connectivity feature does not complement the other expected features of the flagship device which includes Snapdragon 835 CPU, a Full Vision display and wireless charging.

Besides, some recent sightings by Twitter-based leakster @OnLeaks reveals that the new smartphone from LG will have a slight change in its design. Unlike the previous LG V20 that sports a metal rear shell, LG V30 will feature a glass back.

We also expect the LG V30 to sport a dual-camera setup, which have become a trademark feature of LG's flagship devices. The recently launched LG G6 impressed us with its dual-camera prowess. Notably, the LG V30 is also believed to be announced with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a tough overall design to withstand shocks and other non-favourable weather conditons.