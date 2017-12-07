LG V30 Signature Edition launched: Costlier than Apple iPhone X

While we are eagerly looking forward to the LG V30+ launch on December 13 in India, LG has now announced a new luxurious and more premium version of LG V30 in South Korea. The new handset is called "LG Signature Edition".

The LG V30 Signature Edition phone's specs are almost similar to the standard variant. However, there are significant changes in the new device. Compared to the standard glass back on the V30, the new model gets a zirconium ceramic plate which is said o be much more scratch-resistant.

Furthermore, the Signature Edition comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage as opposed to 4GB on the V30 and V30+ handsets. the handset will ship with Android Oreo out of the box. The device will be available in white and black color options.

As per the company, LG will produce only 300 Signature Edition units. Well, it is a pretty low number and it will practically be a hard to get the device. Interestingly, LG will be selecting few lucky owners to have their names engraved on the back plate.

Buyers will also be getting two Bang & Olufsen headsets along with the handset - a Bluetooth one, and a wired one. LG has announced that the sales will be happening at the end of the month most likely from December 27 as per speculations.

Talking about the pricing, this smartphone will cost a whopping 2 million won, which is about $1820 (roughly Rs. 1,17,523). Guess Apple iPhone X loses this round.

