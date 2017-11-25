LG V30 to arrive in India next month: Will reportedly carry a price tag of Rs. 47,990

If you recall LG V30 was first unveiled at IFA 2017. However, the flagship smartphone from LG is yet to arrive in India. Currently, the device is available in selected markets only.

However, there might be some good news for fans and consumers who have been looking forward to the smartphone. From what we are hearing now the India launch of the LG V30 smartphone could happen soon.

Well, citing a reliable source, Phone Radar has now reported that the LG V30 will be launched next month in India. The publication has further noted that the device will likely be launched at a price of Rs. 47,990. In any case, once the device enters the Indian market it will be competing against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2, iPhone 8, OnePlus 5T amongst others.

In any case, as the launch is expected to happen soon it will be interesting to see how Indian consumers will receive the smartphone and what kind of feedback the device will get.

All in all, since it is a flagship phone from LG it does come with top of the line features and specifications. Here is what it has to offer.

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage LG V30 comes with a 6-inch Quad HD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) FullVision OLED display with curved glass on the front and rear with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The smartphone is powered by a 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. The device offers 64GB and 128GB storage options which can be further expanded up to 2TB via MicroSD card. Cameras, Battery and Software Talking about the cameras, LGV30 sports a dual camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 16MP sensor with f/1.6 aperture and 13MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 120-degree wide-angle lens. The handset supports Hybrid Auto Focus, OIS and EIS. Up front, there is a 5MP front camera with a 90-degree angle of view. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh non-removable battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. As for the software, LG V30 could possibly arrive with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Other Features The LG V30 comes with IP68 rating meaning the smartphone is water and dust resistant. It also comes with MIL-STD-810G certification. Interestingly, the power button is integrated with the fingerprint sensor and is placed on the rear. The LG V30 is a single SIM (GSM). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, and Headphones. Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, and Ambient light sensor. The device measures 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm and weighs 158 grams.