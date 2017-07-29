LG V30 to reportedly go on sale starting September

It is quite evident that LG will launch its newest flagship LG V30 at the IFA 2017 press conference in Berlin which will be held on August 31. Moreover, the handset is expected to go on sale globally shortly after the launch and the interesting is that the smartphone will be making its debut in Europe for the first time.

While the launch date looks set, the question that we have been asking is about the availability of the device or should we say when will consumers be able to get their hands on the handset?

Well, a report from Android Authority citing an "exclusive source" states that the new LG V30 series smartphone will be going on sale starting September 15 in LG's home market of South Korea. The source has shared some internal documents which contain LG's plans for its new flagship. The report also notes that the new handset will be codenamed JOAN.

Apart from this, LG is also expected to start US pre-orders for the smartphone on September 17, and the sale will most likely commence from September 28. Further, the leaked document also reveals that the V30 will launch globally on September 28 meaning other market users will also get their hands on the device soon.

In any case, while these are exciting times in the technology especially in the smartphone domain, the LG V30 is yet another most anticipated devices of 2017.

As for the earlier leaks and rumors, they have suggested that the smartphone is expected to come with a 6-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with super thin bezels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. It could also feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or even 6GB of RAM. Further the smartphone will likely sport a dual camera setup, pack 3300mAh battery, have wireless charging capabilities as well as military grade protection.

Besides, this smartphone will probably be launched in order to compete with popular smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 5 that are currently available in the market.