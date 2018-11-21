LG V40 ThinQ expected to receive Android 9 Pie update soon

It has been only a few months since the launch of Android 9 Pie update globally and we already have a number of smartphones running on the latest version of the Android, be it in beta or stable built. While Essential and Nokia smartphones were the first devices to receive the Android Pie update, the other smartphone manufacturers have also started rolling out the update for their respective devices. Now, the latest smartphone which is expected to receive the Android Pie update in the coming days is the LG V40 ThinQ.

LG had launched the LG V40 ThinQ back in October this year and the device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Considering that it is a flagship device by LG, it comes as no surprise that the company is planning to roll out the latest Android 9 Pie update for the device. With the new update, we expect that the device will deliver an enhanced performance for a premium user experience.

This time an LG V40 ThinQ featuring 6GB RAM was spotted running a benchmark test with Android 9 Pie build. This hints that the Android 9 Pie update for the LG V40 ThinQ is under works and might be available for the devices soon. The new update will bring along some improved features to the Lg V40 ThinQ. As of now, LG has not released any official date for the release of Android 9 Pie update for the LG V40 ThinQ, however, we will keep you posted with the further updates on the same.

Just to recall, the LG V40 ThinQ features a 6.4-inch P-OLED panel which has a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. The display uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for screen protection. In terms of optics, the LG V40 ThnQ makes use of a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP (f/1.5) lens, a 16MP lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 12MP lens with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the smartphone makes use of a dual-lens selfie camera comprising of an 8MP lens with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP lens with f/2.2 aperture.