LG V40 ThinQ leaked renders confirms the triple camera setup

LG will be announcing the LG V40 ThinQ smartphone on the 4th of October in New York. The LG V40 ThinQ will be the successor to the LG V30, which was launched in 2017. There have been a numerous amount of leaks and speculations about the smartphone (LG V40 ThinQ) having a total of five cameras. And now, the leaked renders of the LG V40 ThinQ does re-affirm the same.

The leaked press-render does look similar to the previous leaks and speculations. According to the newest render, the LG V40 ThinQ will be available in the US via AT&T and the device is expected to go on sale on or before the 11th of November.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications

According to leaks, the LG V40 ThinQ will have a 6.4-inch QHD+ pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The company is also expected to launch other variants with higher RAM and storage options.

The main highlight of the V series flagship smartphone from LG will be the video recording capability, and the LG V40 ThinQ could be the best photography smartphone from the company. According to rumours, the LG V40 ThinQ will have a triple camera set up at the back with a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a low-light lens. The LG V40 ThinQ will have a dual camera set up at the front with a standard sensor and a depth sensor to help with bokeh shots.

The V40 is also expected to offer IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD 810G certification for its durability. The smartphone will have a type-C port with a 3.5 mm headphone jack with support for fast charging and wireless charging support. The LG V40 ThinQ is also expected to be the first LG smartphone to launch with Android 9 Pie with custom LG skin on top.

In terms of pricing, the LG V40 ThinQ is expected to cost anywhere between $600 to $750 for the base variant. The V40 ThinQ is also scheduled to launch in India, and will not cost more than Rs 50,000, as the LG G7 ThinQ was launched in India for Rs 39,999.