LG V40 ThinQ officially launched with 5 cameras: Price starts at Rs 66,460

Pricing, availability and launch offers

The LG V40 ThinQ is only available in the USA for a starting price of $900, which makes the LG V40, one of the most expensive smartphones from the company. Here are the exclusive pricing of the LG V40 ThinQ via different carriers.

US Cellular $900 (Rs 66,460)

T-Mobile $920 (Rs 67,973)

Sprint $960 (Rs 70,891)

Verizon $980 (Rs 72,368)

The LG V40 ThinQ is currently available for pre-order from the following carrier brand, and AT&T is yet to announce the price of the smartphone. The smartphone will go on sale from the 18th of October 2018 and will be available in Aurora Black (polished finish) and Moroccan Blue (sandblasted).

All the pre-orders will ship with DJI Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal ($139 or Rs 10,264) with a 256 GB micro SD card (Rs $119 or Rs 8787), which generally costs $256 (Rs 18,904), which reduces the overall price of the smartphone by a margin of Rs 19,000.

Do note that after pre-order gets over, the company will only ship a 256 GB micro SD card, as the LG V40 ThinQ comes with 64 GB internal storage.

LG V40 ThinQ unique features

IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G certification

32-bit QuadDAC

Wireless charging

4K HDR Video recording

Triple camera setup

LG V40 ThinQ specifications

The LG V40 ThinQ comes with a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display (HDR 10) with 2K or QHD+ resolution protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot, which can accept SD cards up to 256 GB.

To talk about the elephant in the room, the LG V40 ThinQ has a triple camera setup on the back and a dual camera set up on the front (which was previously leaked). The primary camera setup has a 2MP sensor with 1.4µm pixels with an f/1.5 aperture with dual-pixel autofocus technology. There is a secondary 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and tertiary 16 MP wide-angle lens with 128-degree field of view.

The triple camera can be used all together to create a video or a GIF by combining the images shot by the different lens. This smartphone is capable of producing HDR quality 4K videos and 4K videos @ 60fps as well. Similarly, the LG V40 ThinQ can also record slow-motion video @ 240 frames per second in 1080p resolution.

On the front, the phone has an 8 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree field of view with a 5 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture with a 90-degree field of view. The front-facing cameras can offer features like studio lighting and portrait mode.

LG V40 ThinQ is one of the few flagship smartphones, which still retains the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Besides, the smartphone also comes with a QuadDAC to enhance the audio output via the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Just like the last generation LG V series smartphones, the V40 ThinQ is water and dust resistant with IP68 certification along with MIL-STD-810G certification. The smartphone comes with a 3300 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability via USB type C port and Qi-based wireless charging as well.

In terms of software experience, the smartphone comes with Android 8.1 Oreo with custom LG skin on top. The device will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the near future.

Availability in India

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the LG V40 ThinQ in India.