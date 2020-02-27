LG V60 ThinQ 5G With Upgraded Dual-Screen Launched: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

LG has finally launched its one of the most speculated smartphone - the LG V60 ThinQ 5G which is the successor of last year's V50 ThinQ. The smartphone also arrives with an upgraded dual-screen and a series of improvement. The highlights of the smartphone are 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 865 SoC, Android 10, and a lot more. The additional display will be attached with the smartphone via USB Type-C port.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G Availability

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be up for sale in Classy Blue and Classy White color options. The company claims that the smartphone will available for sale in North America, Europe, and Aisa starting from March. The company has not disclosed the pricing of the phone and we need to wait for it.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G Specifications

The newly launched LG V60 ThinQ 5G flaunts a 6.8-inch FHD+ FullVision Plastic OLED display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 along with a water-drop notch and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, with Adreno 650 GPU and Snapdragon X55 5G Modem.

The smartphone is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. However, the storage can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. On the software part, the smartphone runs on Android 10.

On the optical front, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G features a triple rear camera at the back with the combination of 64MP primary camera + 13MP 117-degree wide-angle lens and a ToF sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 10MP camera setup for selfies and video calls. Thanks to the Snapdragon 865 SoC, the smartphone is capable of recording videos in 8K resolution.

Besides, the smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and comes with Google Lens support. The company also claims that the phone packs IP68 certification which makes it water and dust resistant. The smartphone is also MIL-STD 810G compliant.

LG Dual Screen Specifications

The detachable LG Dual Screen sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Plastic OLED display. Besides, there is also a 2.1-inch monochromic display at the back of the cover which will show notifications and alerts to the users.

The smartphone can be attached to the screen via USB Type-C port. The dual-screen accessory offers a 360-degree free stop hinge which allows users to perform multitasking on both the screens. The LG Dual Screen attachment comes in black and white color options.

