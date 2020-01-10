LG V60 ThinQ Foldable Phone Expected To Arrive At MWC 2020 With Redesigned Hinge News oi-Karan Sharma

It seems that LG gearing up to launch its next-generation dual-screen smartphone at MWC 2020. According to the Korea Herald, the company is expected to launch its V60 ThinQ at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2020 which is going to be held in Barcelona from February 24. The report also suggests that the internet sources have indicated that the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ will also support the 5G network.

Besides, the smartphone also features a secondary display similar to the LG G8X ThinQ. The report suggests that the company is also revamping the entire design of the hinge mechanism which is going to hold the secondary screen.

The LG G8X ThinQ is capable of moving 180-degrees. However, it does separate both the screen by an inch while closing the displays. It seems that the company is going to revamp the design and get rid of this error. The company is also planning to use some software to fix the amount of visual interruption between the displays.

According to the reports, LG is not opting for a truly foldable smartphone like the Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X because the company is planning for a better smartphone to offer this technology without any flaw like Samsung faced with its first foldable smartphone.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the company has filed a patent for two new phones with a fold-out-display smartphone and rollable display. LG is also supplying foldable OLED displays to manufacturers who are indulged in making foldable phones, laptops, and tablets. There might be a possibility that LG will soon come with a strong foldable smartphone, but for now it's sticking with dual-display phone concept.

Currently, there is no information available for the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ smartphone in terms of software and hardware specifications. We can expect more information coming in ahead of the MWC 2020.

