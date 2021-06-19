LG Velvet 2 Pro, Stylo 7, K33, K35 Shows Up At Google Play Console; LG Making A Comeback? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Back in April this year, LG confirmed its exit from the mobile industry. Following the announcement, it was clear that the company stopped producing new smartphones and the ones rumoured to be close to an official launch. Several LG K series model, Stylo 7, and the Velvet 2 Pro were visiting the leaks factory ahead of the company's announcement. Now, these models have been spotted at Google Play Console. Is LG making a comeback in the smartphone space again?

LG K33, K35, Stylo 7, Velvet 2 Pro Specifications Leaked On Google Play Console

Tipster Evan Blass has shared the Google Play listings of the LG K33, LG K35, and the LG Stylo 7. The Velvet 2 Pro's features have also been tipped. The smartphones have appeared online months after the company's confirmation of their launch cancellation.

Starting with the LG Velvet 2 Pro, the smartphone is listed with the SM8350 processor. This octa-core Qualcomm chipset is associated with the Snapdragon 888 chipset which will be combined with Adreno 660 GPU. The handset will have an 8GB RAM configuration and Android 11 OS.

The LG Velvet 2 Pro will have an FHD+ display as per Google Play Console. The panel type is not revealed but a 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution is suggested along with 420 DPI screen density. The leaked image reveals a curved display with a punch-hole design.

The LG Stylo 7 is also seen with a punch-hole design bit has flat edges instead of a curved one. The display specifications are also the same, i.e, 1080 x 2400 FHD resolution and 420 DPI screen density. This variant is listed with the Qualcomm SM6115 which is also known as the Snapdragon 662 processor. The Stylo 7 is listed with 4GB RAM and Android 11 OS.

Coming to the LG K33 and the LG K35, both devices are listed with the same waterdrop notch design. The display specifications and processor are identical. The listing suggests a 720 x 1600 pixels and 280 DPI pixel density. The processor is also the same, i.e, MediaTek MT6765 SoC.

Is LG Making A Comeback?

The fresh sightings of these LG smartphones at Google Play Console might hint at an imminent launch. However, we can't be sure if the company will indeed make a comeback in the smartphone space. Until the company itself announces the launch of these pending devices the possibility of them going official is sleek.

