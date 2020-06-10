LG Velvet 4G With Snapdragon 845 SoC Might Launch Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG launched its mid-range smartphone - LG Velvet 5G last month. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC and comes with a sleek design.

Now, the Persian tech site Toranji has revealed that the company is developing a 4G version of the LG Velvet. The publication further claimed that the LG Velvet 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset which will drive many Android flagship phones.

According to Persian site, the LG Velvet 4G will be launched in Middle Eastern markets. It is expected to hit the market at 20 percent less price than its 5G variant. However, LG Iran has not yet confirmed the existence of the LG Velvet 4G.

The device has also been certified by Anatel, a wireless regulator in Brazil. So, the handset is expected to launch in other markets as well. The handset will come with a model number LM-G910 which already has been unveiled on the GeekBench benchmarking platform.

According to the benchmark platform, the phone will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. For connectivity, the device will support Bluetooth 5.0.

In terms of specifications, the LG Velvet 4G will sport a 6.8-inch P-OLED Full HD+ notch display. Coming to the software, the phone said to run on Android 10 OS.

It will pack a 4,300 mAh battery with support for a 25W fast charger. For photography, the device will feature a triple camera setup on its back panel which comprises 48MP main camera, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 5MP sensor. On the front side, it will have a 16MP selfie camera. Other key specifications of the LG Velvet 4G model expected to be similar to its 5G variant.

Best Mobiles in India