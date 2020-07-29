LG Velvet 5G With Dimensity 800 SoC Appears On Google Play Console Listing

ENGLISH

    LG is expected to launch a new variant of its Velvet smartphone. The LG Velvet 5G has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. As per the listing, the device will be powered by the Dimensity 800 SoC. The original LG Velvet comes with the Snapdragon 765G SoC. On the other hand, the 4G variant of the phone has also been spotted on the German LG website with the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

    LG Velvet 5G Appears On Google Play Console Listing

     

    The Google Play Console listing revealed some specifications of the upcoming device. As per the listing, the display of the phone will offer a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels and 420ppi pixel density. On the software front, it said to run on Android 10. It will be powered by the Dimensity 800 chipset along with Mali G57 GPU and it is expected to offer 6GB of RAM. The phone listed on the German LG website will also offer 6GB RAM.

    To recall, the LG Velvet was launched in South Korea in May. The device comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Cinema FullVision POLED display. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC along with 8GB of RAM whereas the upcoming LG Velvet 5G is expected to offer 6GB RAM. The device offers 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box and packs 4,300 mAh battery.

    For cameras, it features a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device features a 16MP selfie shooter.

    For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is expected that the upcoming device's features will be the same as the original LG Velvet except for the chipset. Although the company did not say anything about this.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 20:14 [IST]
