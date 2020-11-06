Just In
- 36 min ago Samsung Galaxy M21s Officially Announced: Is It A Rebadged Galaxy F41?
-
- 1 hr ago Motorola Announces Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 Earphones In India: Price, Features
- 2 hrs ago iPhone 12 Mini And iPhone 12 Pro Max Pre-Order Today In India
- 2 hrs ago Moto G 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 750G SoC: Is It A Budget 5G Smartphone?
Don't Miss
- Education Centre Eases Work From Home, Work From Anywhere Rules For IT, BPO Companies Under OSP Regime
- Movies Isabelle Fuhrman To Return As Esther In Orphan Prequel
- Sports India in Australia: Steve Waugh offers Australia a trick to tame Virat Kohli in Test series
- News Check here: Work from home rules and regulations in India
- Lifestyle Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Raises The Fashion Bar With Her Elegant Robe And Classy Mint-Hued Outfit
- Finance WhatsApp Payment Feature Now Live: How To Activate, Send Money?
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.75 Lakh
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In India With Kids In November
LG Velvet Goes Up For Pre-Orders In India; Price Starts At Rs. 36,990 On Flipkart
LG introduced two new smartphones recently in India including the LG Velvet and the LG Wing. The former was scheduled to go on sale starting October 30 in the country. However, the company has started taking pre-orders for the handset via Flipkart in India. Here's how you can pre-register for the LG velvet and avail some offers on the purchase:
LG Velvet Pre-Booking Details
The LG Velvet can be pre-booked online via Flipkart. You can simply head to the product page on the e-commerce platform's app or website for the same. There are a bunch of offers as well offered by the retailer. As for the pricing, the handset will be selling for Rs. 36,990.
Notably, you can also avail a bundle where you will get LG's secondary screen accessory. You will need to shell out Rs. 49,900 for this bundle offer. Now, coming to the Flipkart offers, there will be a cashback of 5 percent on the Flipkart Axis bank Credit card and Axis bank Buzz card.
Also, American Express and RBL Bank cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. You will also get the option to avail no-cost EMI which will be starting at Rs. 4,166.
LG Velvet Highlight Features
The LG Velvet gets its power from the octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC. The chipset is combined with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB RAM. The device has a 128GB storage option and also comes with expandable storage space. It ships with Android 10 OS.
The device packs a 6.8-inch FHD+ display. The OLED panel features a waterdrop design. The notch packs a 16MP snapper. The handset features a dewdrop shaped camera at the rear with three sensors. The setup packs a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. The handset has a 4,300 mAh battery unit with 10W charging speeds.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,988
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,975
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900
-
39,999