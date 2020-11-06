LG Velvet Goes Up For Pre-Orders In India; Price Starts At Rs. 36,990 On Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG introduced two new smartphones recently in India including the LG Velvet and the LG Wing. The former was scheduled to go on sale starting October 30 in the country. However, the company has started taking pre-orders for the handset via Flipkart in India. Here's how you can pre-register for the LG velvet and avail some offers on the purchase:

LG Velvet Pre-Booking Details

The LG Velvet can be pre-booked online via Flipkart. You can simply head to the product page on the e-commerce platform's app or website for the same. There are a bunch of offers as well offered by the retailer. As for the pricing, the handset will be selling for Rs. 36,990.

Notably, you can also avail a bundle where you will get LG's secondary screen accessory. You will need to shell out Rs. 49,900 for this bundle offer. Now, coming to the Flipkart offers, there will be a cashback of 5 percent on the Flipkart Axis bank Credit card and Axis bank Buzz card.

Also, American Express and RBL Bank cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. You will also get the option to avail no-cost EMI which will be starting at Rs. 4,166.

LG Velvet Highlight Features

The LG Velvet gets its power from the octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC. The chipset is combined with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB RAM. The device has a 128GB storage option and also comes with expandable storage space. It ships with Android 10 OS.

The device packs a 6.8-inch FHD+ display. The OLED panel features a waterdrop design. The notch packs a 16MP snapper. The handset features a dewdrop shaped camera at the rear with three sensors. The setup packs a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. The handset has a 4,300 mAh battery unit with 10W charging speeds.

