LG W10, LG W30 First Sale Today – Offers You Can Get

LG's two new W-series smartphones called LG W10 and W30 will be going on sale in India for the first time. The sale of the two devices will happen on Amazon at 12 PM. You can avail the two budget phones from Amazon with some attractive deals. However, the company didn't announce when the W30 Pro will go on sale in the country.

LG W10, W30 Price In India

The price of LG W10 in India starts from Rs. 8,999, while users will get LG W30 for Rs. 9,999. As of now, the two devices will be available as a part of a flash sale, whose first sale will commence on today at 12 PM on Amazon.

You can get the two W-series smartphones at a 10% instant discount on using Yes Bank credit card EMI. The consumers can also avail the two phones with a Jio cashback offer of Rs. 1,700. In order to get the cashback from Jio, the users must recharge with Rs. 299 as a Jio prepaid plan on or before July 3. Other important deals that you can also get are Rs. 3,250 Cleartrip coupons from Reliance Jio, Rs. 4,950 cashback offers, etc.

LG W10 and W30 Specifications

The LG W10 sports a 6.19-inch HD+ screen and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The device is equipped with a 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage which is expandable via microSD card. As far as the camera is concerned, the phone comes with a dual rear camera which consists of a 13MP primary and a 5MP secondary sensor. Up front, the W10 makes use of an 8MP camera. It is fitted with a 4,000 mAh battery backup and runs Android 9(Pie) out of the box.

The LG W30 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS display. It uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It comes with a triple rear camera module that comprises a 13MP sensor, a 12MP sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP sensor at the front. While the device's storage, battery, OS, and RAM remain the same as that of LG W10.

